Veil Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.78 or 1.00259232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00506361 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $554.95 or 0.00884472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.70 or 0.00327837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00146908 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

