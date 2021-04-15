Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.