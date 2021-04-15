Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

VERU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

VERU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

