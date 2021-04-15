Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

VSPR stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

