Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNHAY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAY remained flat at $$29.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

