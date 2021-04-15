Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
