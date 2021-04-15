Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd Sells 1,484,000 Shares of Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 323,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 322,729 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

