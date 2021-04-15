Virtu Financial LLC Invests $67,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $545,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

