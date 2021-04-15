Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXLA. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

