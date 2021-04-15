Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.