Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Euro Tech by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

