Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.63. 2,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,313. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

