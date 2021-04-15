Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,865 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

