Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.47. 197,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

