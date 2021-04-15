Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.65 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

