Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $115.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.