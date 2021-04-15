Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.16 and a 1 year high of $281.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

