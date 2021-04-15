WAX Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $376.16 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,721,331,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,978,285 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

