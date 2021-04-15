WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 47,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

