Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.42% of Invacare worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVC shares. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

