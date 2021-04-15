Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.