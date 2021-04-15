Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/12/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Shake Shack had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00.

3/17/2021 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/10/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $118.20. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,778. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,262,350. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

