Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 283.0% in March

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,924. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Weidai has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

