WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,063,000. Linde comprises 1.3% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.09% of Linde at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.47.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $287.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,884. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

