Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,322 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Genasys worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

