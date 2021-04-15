Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 484.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

