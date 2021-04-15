Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 69,513 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of comScore worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.10. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.