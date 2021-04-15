Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Norwood Financial worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

