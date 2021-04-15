Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,473 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 636,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

