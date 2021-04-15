Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $460,000 Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $4,833,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $3,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 in the last 90 days.

Asana stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

