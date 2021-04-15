Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 977,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

