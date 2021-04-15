Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $71.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $56.22 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 56.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

