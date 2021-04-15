West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$120.00 to C$135.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as C$105.20 and last traded at C$103.37, with a volume of 154927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

