West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

IBRX stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

