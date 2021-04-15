Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the March 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 184,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

