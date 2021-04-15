Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Winmark has increased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.90. 18,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20. Winmark has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $198.75.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

