Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
