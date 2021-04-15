Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

