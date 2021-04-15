Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

