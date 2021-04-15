Woodcoin (LOG) Tops One Day Volume of $139,784.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 61.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $139,784.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,617.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.29 or 0.03931750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.29 or 0.00450012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $857.48 or 0.01347867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00582069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.37 or 0.00544451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00391200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

