Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 298,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,691,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $118,704.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock worth $11,869,442 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 287.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 452,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 102.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

