Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Up 5.5%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $130.35. 64,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,769,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

