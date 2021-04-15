XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.67. 29,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,070,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get XPeng alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.