XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.67. 29,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,070,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit