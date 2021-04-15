XYO (XYO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.92 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $84.61 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00066653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00727318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00089012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.92 or 0.05806616 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

