Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in March

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

