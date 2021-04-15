YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $102.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.10 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

