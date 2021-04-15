Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Yelp were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -234.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

