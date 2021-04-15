Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.