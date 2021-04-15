Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 352,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

