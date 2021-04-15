Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the highest is $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Core-Mark by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

