Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $138.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.63 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 52,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,903. The company has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

