Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce sales of $138.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.63 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $580.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 52,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,903. The company has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit